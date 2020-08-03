Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 576.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 120,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

