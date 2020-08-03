Sonos (SONO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SONO opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,690 shares in the company, valued at $317,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $394,678.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,951.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

