Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. On average, analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.41 million, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

