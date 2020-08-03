Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.
Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.17 on Friday. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $683.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solar Capital Company Profile
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
