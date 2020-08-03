Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.17 on Friday. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $683.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

