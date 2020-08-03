Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Sohu.com has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at -0.13-0.13 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

SOHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.