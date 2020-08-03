Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of SOHU opened at $22.97 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $901.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

