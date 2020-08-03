Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.37. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

