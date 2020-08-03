SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SMTC stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. SMTC has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SMTC had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMTC stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.18% of SMTC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

