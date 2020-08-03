Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$22.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.96.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$388,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,528 shares in the company, valued at C$187,768.64.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

