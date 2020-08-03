Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of ZZZ opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$22.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.96.
In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$388,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,528 shares in the company, valued at C$187,768.64.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.
