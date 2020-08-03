SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded SITE Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,532 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,546,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 837,590 shares in the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.