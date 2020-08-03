Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their hold rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

SIMO stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

