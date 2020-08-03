Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Declines By 13.5%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 520,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSBF shares. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 79,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

