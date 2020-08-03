Short Interest in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Rises By 20.3%

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTU opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. Virtusa has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

