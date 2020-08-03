Short Interest in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Grows By 5.7%

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 776,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of USM opened at $29.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,366,800.00. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 15,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $502,283.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,484 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 766.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 349.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 41.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 199.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 233.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

