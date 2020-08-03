Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Rises By 9.7%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 448,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $10.87 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

