Short Interest in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Declines By 14.4%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 560,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TORC. FIG Partners reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

NASDAQ:TORC opened at $2.49 on Monday. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of resTORbio by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in resTORbio by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in resTORbio by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

