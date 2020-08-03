Short Interest in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Increases By 5.6%

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 532,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,691.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.