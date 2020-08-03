Short Interest in IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Drops By 11.0%

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMH stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. IMPAC Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $8.03.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of ($43.51) million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $25,020.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,903.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 158.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

