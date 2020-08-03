Short Interest in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Increases By 16.8%

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $66.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.