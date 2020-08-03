Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Declines By 17.5%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 476,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, CEO Curtis C. Simard purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $39,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,946.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,275 shares of company stock worth $74,482 over the last three months.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
