Short Interest in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Grows By 21.2%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 542,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 301.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Auryn Resources worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Auryn Resources from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUG opened at $2.20 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

