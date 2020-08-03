Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Expands By 23.0%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 40.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 3,917.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

