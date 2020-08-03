Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Rises By 5.6%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 18.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

NYSE ALX opened at $251.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.42. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $391.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.