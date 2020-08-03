Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.43).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 311.40 ($3.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.44. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.08 ($3.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Susan Dawson bought 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £9,984.10 ($12,286.61). Also, insider Peter Pritchard bought 49,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £100,192.56 ($123,298.74).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.