Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $700.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $948.37.

SHOP opened at $1,024.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,678.66 and a beta of 1.59. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,107.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $935.14 and its 200-day moving average is $641.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $261,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Shopify by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

