Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $866.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $948.37.

Shopify stock opened at $1,024.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,678.66 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,107.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $935.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 20.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

