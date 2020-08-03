Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,040.00 at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $960.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $948.37.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,024.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $935.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.42. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,107.92. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,678.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

