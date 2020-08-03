Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $650.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $948.37.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,024.00 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,107.92. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,678.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $935.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
