Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $650.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shopify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $948.37.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,024.00 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,107.92. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,678.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $935.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

