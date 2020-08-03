Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $745.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sherwin-Williams' adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2020 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. The Valspar acquisition has strengthened its position as a leading paints and coatings provider globally, leveraging highly complementary offerings, strong brands and technologies. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. It remains committed to capture a larger share of its end-markets. The company is also witnessing favorable demand in domestic markets. The company's cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are also expected to support margins. It has also outperformed the industry over a year.”

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $641.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $647.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $588.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $659.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock worth $11,529,647. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

