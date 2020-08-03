Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$5.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.54.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

TSE VII opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.19. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.