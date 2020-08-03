Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VII has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.54.

TSE:VII opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.19.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

