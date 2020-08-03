Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.54.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.19. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,180.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

