Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.54.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.19.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.