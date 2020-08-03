ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $460.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.85.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $439.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total value of $600,011.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,805 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,947 shares of company stock worth $46,715,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

