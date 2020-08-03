Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a market perform rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market cap of $271.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.13. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 49,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

