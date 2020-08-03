Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,390.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,628. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.