Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $457.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.04. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.