SEB Equity Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

SEB Equity Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser lowered shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

