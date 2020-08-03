Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.16.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 720,041 shares of company stock worth $115,323,993. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $103,301,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth $75,655,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 207.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after purchasing an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth $33,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

