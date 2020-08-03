Scotiabank Boosts IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target to C$10.00

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPLP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IPL Plastics from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IPL Plastics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

IPLP stock opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.72. IPL Plastics has a 1 year low of C$2.83 and a 1 year high of C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of $541.65 million and a P/E ratio of 38.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.99.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

