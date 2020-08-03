Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,618 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,248,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

