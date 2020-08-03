Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,836 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $79.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

