Sciencast Management LP Takes $324,000 Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.15.

PGR stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.