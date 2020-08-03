Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,595 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,567,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $49,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 837,825 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 517,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

