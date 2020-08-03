Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,779 Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 598,938 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $9,229,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $42.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $72.31.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

