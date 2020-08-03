Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,107 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

