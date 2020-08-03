Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Matson by 99.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 598,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Matson by 70.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Matson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,451,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.20. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.81 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.