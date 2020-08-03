Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 331,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Stratasys Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.