Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ABM Industries by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,664,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Maxim Group downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.