Sciencast Management LP Makes New $292,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

